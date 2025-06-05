Sprinklers Stop Apartment Fire on Fossil Blvd Before Firefighters Arrive

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Quick action by fire suppression system prevents injuries and major damage in Fort Collins apartment complex

FORT COLLINS, CO – A potentially serious apartment fire was stopped in its tracks on the afternoon of June 4 thanks to the rapid activation of a fire sprinkler system in a Fort Collins complex.

Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) responded to a second alarm call just before 3 p.m. in the 5000 block of Fossil Blvd. Upon arrival, crews found that a fire in a fourth-floor unit had already been extinguished by the building’s automatic fire sprinkler system.

5000 block of Fossil Blvd (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

As a precaution, the building had been evacuated. Firefighters conducted a thorough search to ensure there were no remaining hot spots or individuals in need of assistance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Crews remained on-site to assist in clearing water and debris left behind from the sprinkler activation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

5000 block of Fossil Blvd (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The incident highlights the vital role that sprinkler systems play in residential fire safety, preventing potential injuries and minimizing property damage.

To learn more about fire safety and updates from Poudre Fire Authority, visit poudre-fire.org.

Source – Poudre Fire Authority