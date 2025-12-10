Public Notification Issued After Sexually Violent Predator Relocates to Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Greeley Police advise residents and families to stay informed as required state notification is released

Greeley Police have issued a community notification regarding a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) now residing in the area, a designation that state law requires to be shared with the public due to the heightened risk these individuals are determined to pose.

According to the department, 44-year-old Johnny Carlos Cardoza meets the statutory criteria for the SVP designation.

As of December 9, 2025, Colorado has 19,418 registered sex offenders, with 429 registered in Greeley. Of the 557 individuals statewide who are classified as Sexually Violent Predators, six currently reside in Greeley.

The department encourages residents—especially parents and caregivers—to review the recommended safety guidelines and stay informed about official resources. Additional information about SVPs living locally is available at the City of Greeley’s website at https://greeleyco.gov/…/locally-sexually-violent-predators. Statewide status and locations of SVPs are also available from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at http://cbi.state.co.us and the Sex Offender Tracking and Registration system (SOTAR) at http://www.sotar.us.

Law enforcement stresses that while the public has the right to access this information, harassment, threats, or intimidation of offenders, their families, or those involved in management or supervision is illegal and subject to prosecution.

State registration guidelines emphasize that sex offenders—including SVPs—are not required to have a fixed address. Annual registrants must register quarterly if transient, and quarterly registrants, including SVPs, must register monthly if transient.

Source: Greeley Police Department