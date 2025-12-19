Gii Astorga Brings Local Music to Windsor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Saturday night show features Northern Colorado singer-songwriter

Northern Colorado musician Gii Astorga will perform live at Mighty River Brewing Company in Windsor on Saturday, December 20, starting at 6 p.m. The evening offers local music fans an intimate performance by a longtime regional favorite.

Astorga is a singer-songwriter inspired by artists such as Jack Johnson, Jason Mraz, and Bill Withers. A fixture in the Northern Colorado music scene since 2009, he has played venues across the state and is known for engaging, family-friendly shows that appeal to audiences of all ages.

The performance takes place at Mighty River Brewing Company, 6383 N. Fairgrounds Ave., Windsor, a popular local gathering spot for live music and community events.

