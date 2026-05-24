Milner Schwarz House Opens for Railroad Family Fun

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Historic Loveland site welcomes families for model trains, tours, and hands-on exhibits

Families in Northern Colorado can step into local history and railroad nostalgia during the Milner Schwarz Open House on Saturday, May 30, at the Milner Schwarz House Fairgrounds Park in Loveland.

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The free community event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features interactive railroad displays designed to engage children and train enthusiasts alike. Guests can explore hands-on exhibits from the Colorado Model Railroad Museum in Greeley, along with displays from the Estes Valley Railroaders and the Garden Railroad group.

The historic Milner Schwarz House will also be open for tours, giving visitors a chance to experience one of Loveland’s longtime landmarks while learning more about the area’s railroad heritage.

Organizers say donations are appreciated, but admission is free for all ages. Additional open house dates are planned for July 25.

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The Milner Schwarz House Fairgrounds Park is located at 710 South Railroad Avenue in Loveland.

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