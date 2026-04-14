Salud Pickleball Event Supports Local Kids’ Dental Care

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

First annual tournament in Fort Collins raises funds for school-based dental program serving Poudre students

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A new community pickleball tournament in Fort Collins is set to support children’s health across the region, with proceeds benefiting dental care for students in the Poudre School District.

Community Message

Salud Family Health will host its first PicklePalooza Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, April 18, at The Picklr at Jessup Farms. The round-robin event is designed to raise funds for Project Smile, a school-based dental program that helps local children access preventive care and treatment.

Dental issues remain a major barrier for students, often leading to missed school days due to untreated tooth decay, gum disease, or dental injuries. Project Smile works to remove financial and access challenges, connecting children to care before minor issues become emergencies.

Originally launched in 2006 as a Fort Collins-based initiative, Project Smile has grown through partnerships with Salud Family Health and local schools, continuing to serve children with the greatest needs across the district.

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Community support is a key part of the effort. Event organizers recognized Big O Tires as the lead sponsor and the Fort Collins Eyeopeners Kiwanis Club as a longtime partner. Local businesses and residents are invited to participate through sponsorships or by registering a team.

Those interested can sign up or learn more at Salud Family Health’s event page: https://www.saludclinic.org/picklepalooza-register.

Founded in 1970, Salud Family Health provides medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services through clinics and mobile units across northern and rural Colorado. Its Fort Collins clinic on Blue Spruce Drive serves patients of all ages and accepts a wide range of insurance options, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Events like PicklePalooza reflect a growing effort to connect community engagement with direct local impact—helping ensure children in Northern Colorado can stay healthy, in school, and ready to learn.

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Attribution: Salud Family Health