Spring Shindig Brings Music and Community to Livermore Hall

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A night of country music, dancing, and neighborly connection returns to Livermore this April.

LIVERMORE, Colo. — The Spring Shindig at Livermore Community Hall invites Northern Colorado residents to gather for an evening of food, music, and community spirit on Saturday, April 18.

Community Message

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a potluck dinner, where attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share along with their own place settings. It’s a chance to reconnect with neighbors, meet new friends, and enjoy a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere in one of Larimer County’s most cherished rural gathering spaces.

At 7:30 p.m., live country music from Barely Gettin’ By will fill the hall, turning the evening into a lively dance party. Known for their upbeat sound and classic country style, the band will keep boots moving across what locals proudly call one of the best dance floors in the county.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12, making it an affordable night out for families and friends alike.

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As spring arrives across Northern Colorado, events like the Spring Shindig offer a reminder of the region’s strong sense of community and the simple joy of gathering together.

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Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.