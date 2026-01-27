Scam Losses Surge as New Year Begins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County officials urge residents to slow down, verify requests, and report suspicious activity

Northern Colorado residents are being urged to stay alert as scammers continue to target people of all ages, with losses nationwide topping an estimated $190 billion in 2025, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Local officials say many of the same fraud schemes seen last year are continuing into 2026, often driven by urgency, fear, or emotional manipulation.

The January Scambusters update from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office highlights a wide range of scams affecting investors, students, working adults, and seniors. Only a small percentage of scams are ever reported, often because victims feel embarrassed or believe nothing will come of it, yet reporting is one of the most effective ways to stop repeat offenders and organized fraud rings.

Investigators say scammers frequently impersonate law enforcement, government agencies, banks, or even family members. New technology, including artificial intelligence, has made some scams harder to spot, such as “grandparent” calls that mimic a loved one’s voice or romance scams that intensify around holidays like Valentine’s Day.

Officials stress that strong digital habits remain one of the best defenses. Residents are encouraged to use complex passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, never share one-time text codes, and be cautious with unsolicited calls or messages. Requests for payment using cryptocurrency, gift cards, wire transfers, or peer-to-peer apps are a major red flag, as these methods are difficult or impossible to trace.

Real estate and identity theft remain growing concerns in Northern Colorado. Homeowners can sign up for the county’s Recording Activity Notification program to receive alerts if someone attempts to file paperwork on their property. Regularly checking credit reports, freezing credit when appropriate, and filing taxes early can also reduce risk.

Scammers are also exploiting online searches and social media, often using paid “sponsored” links or harvesting personal details from public profiles. Law enforcement recommends keeping accounts private, limiting the amount of personal information online, and scrolling past sponsored search results to find official websites.

When scams are reported, agencies use that information to identify patterns and pursue cases. The Federal Trade Commission and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center share data with law enforcement nationwide and internationally, helping shut down fraud operations and, in some cases, recover stolen funds. Recent prosecutions tied to scam reporting have resulted in significant prison sentences for offenders.

Local officials encourage residents to trust their instincts, slow down before responding to urgent requests, and talk with a trusted friend or family member if something feels off. Community awareness and shared information remain key tools in reducing fraud across Northern Colorado.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Scambusters Newsletter, January 2026