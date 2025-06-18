Let’s Bike Day Returns to Greeley June 25

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



Free Breakfast and Community Celebration Highlights Growing Bike-Friendly Infrastructure

GREELEY, Colo. – Greeley is gearing up for Let’s Bike Day on Wednesday, June 25, inviting residents to leave their cars behind and pedal, walk, or roll to one of several free breakfast stations across town. Sponsored by Allo Communications, the event, also known as Bike to Work Day, celebrates Greeley’s growing commitment to safe, active transportation.

With over 85 miles of in-town bike lanes and trails, Greeley has steadily developed its bikeway system to make commuting easier and more enjoyable for cyclists. Let’s Bike Day aims to highlight these improvements while fostering community connection and promoting sustainable, healthy travel.

Morning Fuel and Fun

From 7 to 9:30 a.m., participants can stop by any of the following six breakfast stations to enjoy free food, snag a Let’s Bike Day T-shirt (while supplies last), and connect with fellow cyclists:

Lincoln Park – West of the Lincoln Park Gazebo

– West of the Lincoln Park Gazebo Family FunPlex Amphitheater – 1501 65th Ave

– 1501 65th Ave City Hall – 1000 10th Ave

– 1000 10th Ave Aims Community College – 16th Street and 47th Avenue

– 16th Street and 47th Avenue Bittersweet Park – 16th Street and 35th Avenue

– 16th Street and 35th Avenue UNC University Center – Southwestern entrance, accessible via 11th Ave & 22nd St pathway

To ensure a safe and smooth ride, the City encourages residents to plan their routes in advance using Greeley’s online bike map, review cycling rules, and wear a helmet.

Biking and Transit Go Hand in Hand

Participants can extend their trip with help from Greeley Evans Transit (GET), which supports multi-modal transportation. All fixed-route buses come equipped with racks that can carry up to three bicycles, making it easier to combine biking with public transit.

For more information and updates, including a map of breakfast station locations, visit greeleygov.com/LetsBikeDay.

Source: City of Greeley