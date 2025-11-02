Search Continues for Missing Greeley Teen

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating 15-Year-Old Janika Sierra

GREELEY, CO – The Greeley Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating 15-year-old Janika Sierra, who has been reported as a missing and endangered juvenile.

Janika Sierra

Sierra, who may also go by the names Jessica or Nicole, was last known to be in East Greeley. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has piercings on both sides of her nose, a dermal cheek piercing, and multiple tattoos.

Janika Sierra

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Janika’s whereabouts to come forward immediately. “We’re asking the community to remain vigilant and report any sightings,” said Greeley Police officials.

If you have any information, please call 911 or contact Detective Kyle Penny at [email protected].

Community Impact

The case has drawn growing attention across Northern Colorado, as residents and organizations share information to assist in the search. Law enforcement officials emphasize that public awareness and quick reporting can make a critical difference in missing persons cases—especially when juveniles are involved.

For updates and verified information, visit the Greeley Police Department’s official Facebook page at facebook.com/GreeleyPoliceDepartment.

Find more Northern Colorado public safety updates at northfortynews.com.

Attribution: Source — Greeley Police Department