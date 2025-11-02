Time to Fall Back — and Check Your Smoke Alarms

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

As daylight saving time ends, Northern Colorado fire departments remind residents to stay safe and take a few life-saving minutes this weekend.

This Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time — when clocks “fall back” one hour at 2 a.m. — and it’s more than just a signal for an extra hour of sleep. It’s also a long-standing reminder from fire departments across Northern Colorado to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The practice of adjusting our clocks dates back to the early 1900s, when the U.S. first adopted daylight saving time to conserve energy during World War I. Colorado joined the national time-change system in 1966 under the Uniform Time Act. While debates continue about whether to make daylight saving time permanent, the twice-yearly ritual remains — and fire officials have long paired it with a home safety message that saves lives.

“Every fall, when we change our clocks, it’s a perfect time to test smoke alarms, replace batteries, and make sure families are prepared for emergencies,” said one local fire prevention officer. “It’s a simple habit that prevents tragedy.”

Testing alarms takes less than a minute: press the test button, replace any weak batteries, and review your family’s home escape plan. The reminders are especially important as colder months increase the use of heating appliances — a leading cause of home fires.

Stay safe, Northern Colorado — and enjoy that extra hour of rest knowing your home is protected.

Find more seasonal safety tips and local preparedness updates at NorthFortyNews.com.