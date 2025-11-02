Larimer County Reservoir Boat Ramps Close for the Season

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

South Bay and North Ramp stay open through November 12 before winter shutdown

FORT COLLINS – Northern Colorado boaters have just a couple more weeks to enjoy time on the water. Starting November 1, Horsetooth Reservoir’s South Bay and Carter Lake Reservoir’s North Ramp will remain open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather dependent) through November 12. After that, both ramps will close for the season on November 13, joining Inlet Bay, Satanka Bay, North Pines, and South Shore, which have already wrapped up operations for the winter.

Larimer County Natural Resources reminds visitors that paving and road work continue at both locations. At Carter Lake, crews are widening County Road 31, and traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers on-site. At Horsetooth Reservoir, parking areas north of the Visitor Center—including the day-use area—remain closed, but the South Bay boat ramp is still accessible via the upper road.

For those squeezing in a final launch, Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) decontamination services will be available at both reservoirs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Look for posted signs indicating the ANS station locations.

Boaters are encouraged to plan accordingly and check for updates before heading out.

Learn more about Larimer County’s reservoir access and boating policies at larimer.gov/naturalresources.

Source: Larimer County Natural Resources