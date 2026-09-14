Search Continues for Missing Mae Foos

Multiple agencies deploy drones, K-9 teams and volunteers near Kersey

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an extensive search for Mae Foos, who was reported missing Saturday evening after leaving her home northeast of Kersey.

Deputies responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 to the 23000 block of Weld County Road 61 after Foos’ family reported her missing. Investigators determined that a camera captured Foos leaving the residence at approximately 2:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Foos has previously left home for periods of about three hours but had not previously left the family property. Her family contacted authorities when she did not return as expected.

Foos was last confirmed near Weld County Road 48 and Weld County Road 59 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and approximately 120 pounds, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. When she left home, she was wearing a blue T-shirt, gray shorts and a black hat and carrying a black backpack.

The sheriff’s office said Foos has level 2 autism. She is verbal but can have difficulty communicating when under stress. Her parents told investigators that she moves more slowly than most people and tires quickly.

The search began Saturday night with assistance from the Kersey Police Department. Drones from the Greeley Police Department and Weld County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but did not locate Foos. Authorities also issued a statewide alert through the National Crime Information Center, while the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert.

Foos’ family and members of the Kersey community also searched the surrounding area by vehicle through much of Saturday night.

On Sunday, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office deployed its command bus to the Foos residence and established a unified command. Search efforts have included drones, search-and-rescue K-9s, sheriff’s office K-9s, mounted posse members, ATVs and volunteers searching on foot.

Colorado Search and Rescue, Kersey Fire Search and Rescue, the Platte Valley Fire Protection District, Weld County Office of Emergency Management and other law enforcement personnel have also assisted.

Kersey police searched Platte Valley High School around noon Sunday but did not locate Foos. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also searched her grandparents’ property in Wiggins and found no evidence that she had been there.

Investigators are also following up on a possible sighting of Foos in Berthoud at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office said investigators were working to obtain access to a camera system to determine whether the person seen was Foos.

Chevron alerted its drivers to Foos’ description and checked company cameras west of her residence, according to the sheriff’s office, but no additional information had been reported.

Investigators said they do not currently suspect foul play and believe Foos intentionally left home. The sheriff’s office said the search will continue and is asking the public to watch for her.

Anyone who sees Foos or has information about her whereabouts should contact local law enforcement or the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-350-9600. Tips can also be submitted by calling 970-304-6464 or emailing [email protected].

Editor’s note: Information released by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and information contained in a public lookout notice list different ages for Foos. North Forty News has omitted her age pending clarification from authorities.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office