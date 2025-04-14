Swisspod Eyes Northern Colorado for Future Hyperloop Expansion

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A bold transportation innovation could be headed to Northern Colorado. Swisspod Technologies, a Swiss-American company pioneering high-speed, zero-emission Hyperloop systems, is expanding its footprint in the state—bringing the promise of next-generation transit closer to our region.

Governor Jared Polis, alongside the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), announced Swisspod’s latest investment: a new manufacturing and R&D hub in Colorado Springs. This expansion supports the state’s Transportation Vision: 2035, a plan focused on cutting air pollution and improving mobility by reimagining transit infrastructure—including a potential Hyperloop route through Northern Colorado.

"Swisspod will bring good-paying jobs and help power the future of transportation in Colorado," said Governor Polis. "This is a big win for innovation and for our state."

Swisspod is already building a full-scale prototype in Pueblo. Now, with operations growing in Colorado Springs, the company has set its sights on Northern Colorado as a potential link in its high-speed transportation network.

“We’ve built deep ties to Colorado, including our test track in Pueblo,” said Swisspod CEO Denis Tudor. “Our technology is built to connect cities—Colorado Springs to Fort Collins, Denver to Greeley—in minutes, not hours.”

The company plans to create 107 new jobs in Colorado, with roles in engineering, production, and operations. The average annual wage will be $67,952—above the El Paso County average. But it’s the long-term vision that has many in Northern Colorado taking notice.

“Imagine being able to commute from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs in under 30 minutes,” said a local resident in Wellington. “This is the kind of innovation we need to stay connected and competitive.”

To support Swisspod’s expansion:

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $918,000 in tax incentives over eight years.

approved up to in tax incentives over eight years. Colorado Springs City Council granted $5,250 in performance-based incentives.

granted in performance-based incentives. El Paso County contributed $1,041,609 in additional support.

Swisspod was internally referred to as Project Chocolate during OEDIT’s review.

“Projects like this are putting Colorado—and potentially Northern Colorado—on the map for transportation innovation,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

Hyperloop systems use magnetic levitation and pressurized tubes to move pods at speeds exceeding 600 mph. Swisspod’s technology is already protected by multiple patents, and its broader vision is to connect major U.S. cities via carbon-neutral corridors.

Northern Colorado—with its fast-growing population, major university hubs, and proximity to I-25—could become a future node in Swisspod’s proposed network.

