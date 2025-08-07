Sexually Violent Predator Notification Issued by Fort Collins Police

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Public safety advisory follows release of convicted offender into Northern Colorado community

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) has issued a public notification concerning the release of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) into the Fort Collins area. The information is being made public per Colorado Revised Statutes to enhance public awareness and community safety.

The individual has recently been released from the Colorado Department of Corrections and is now residing in Fort Collins. While law enforcement is required to notify the public about the presence of SVPs, officials stress that they do not have the authority to dictate where such individuals may live—unless specific court restrictions are in place.

To search the most current information on registered sex offenders (and their locations), you can visit the links below:

Parents and guardians are advised that the information being released contains mature content. It is not suitable for children to view directly, but families are encouraged to review the safety materials and have informed discussions with their children.

Fort Collins Police have published additional details about the individual and SVP laws on their website at https://www.fcgov.com/police/.

FCPS reminds the public that the use of this information to harass, threaten, or intimidate a registered offender or those involved in their management is strictly prohibited by law and may result in criminal charges.

For further questions, contact FCPS Registrar Nicole Ortiz at (970) 221-6569.

Information provided by Fort Collins Police Services.