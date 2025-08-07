Red Flag Warning and Heat Advisories in Effect Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Dangerous Fire Conditions and Extreme Heat Expected Through Friday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The National Weather Service has issued multiple Red Flag Warnings and Heat Advisories across Northern Colorado and surrounding regions through Friday, August 8. A combination of high temperatures, gusty winds, and critically low humidity is creating dangerous fire conditions and increased health risks from excessive heat.

Critical Fire Danger

The Red Flag Warnings affect Jackson, Larimer, Boulder, Weld, and surrounding counties, particularly in mountainous and foothill areas. Winds are forecast to reach 15–25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Relative humidity levels could drop as low as 8–12%.

The conditions are favorable for rapid wildfire spread. Residents are urged to avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may create sparks.

“Strong winds, low humidity, and very dry conditions combine to create an environment where fires can ignite and spread quickly,” said National Weather Service officials. “Red Flag Warnings mean residents must take extra precautions to avoid fire starts.”

Excessive Heat

Alongside the fire danger, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and the Denver metro area through at least Friday evening. Temperatures are expected to reach 98 to 102 degrees across the region.

Officials advise everyone, especially children, seniors, and those with preexisting health conditions, to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours. The risk of heat-related illness is elevated.

Air Quality Alerts

Wildfire smoke from western Colorado and nearby states is contributing to poor air quality. An Action Day Alert for multiple pollutants is also in effect across the Front Range Urban Corridor, including Larimer, Weld, Boulder, and Denver counties. Sensitive individuals—such as those with asthma, heart or lung disease—should reduce outdoor exertion.

For more details and live updates, visit the National Weather Service Boulder office and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Air Quality page.

Take Action Now

Avoid any outdoor burning or spark-producing activity.

Delay strenuous outdoor activities until cooler hours.

Drink water frequently and wear light, breathable clothing.

Stay informed through weather.gov and local emergency alerts.

Source: National Weather Service Denver/Boulder and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.