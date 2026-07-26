Sheriff Renews Search for Answers in 30-Year-Old Weld County Cold Case

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Detectives are asking the public for new information in the 1996 homicide of Fort Collins resident Sheryl “Sherry” Parker.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – Thirty years after the homicide of Fort Collins resident Sheryl “Sherry” Parker, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help bring long-awaited answers to Parker’s family.

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According to investigators, Parker, 41, checked into a motel in Del Camino on July 17, 1996, after planning to divorce her husband. She was reported missing in Fort Collins the following day. On July 23, family members located Parker’s vehicle and notified the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. Three days later, on July 26, 1996, Parker’s body was found in the St. Vrain River.

(Photos courtesy Michelle Diller)

The Weld County Coroner ruled Parker’s death a homicide, determining she died from blunt force trauma.

“Bringing closure to Sherry’s family, her daughters, her sister, and getting answers to unanswered questions,” is what solving the case would mean, according to Weld County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Detective Travis Peck.

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Parker’s daughter, Michelle Diller, remembered her mother as a devoted parent who found joy in creating special family traditions.

“Her main goal in life is just to be a mom,” Diller said. “She just really was a great mom, and she did all the little things of making holidays super special.”

Detective Peck believes someone still holds information that could solve the case.

“Someone out there knows what happened to Sherry,” Peck said. “There’s still a family out there that needs closure. What we need is someone with the courage to come forward and help the family get that closure.”

Anyone with information about Parker’s death is encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected].

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Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office