McKinley James Brings Vintage Rock and Soul to Greeley

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rising guitarist and songwriter blends blues, soul, and rock at the intimate Moxi Theater.

Community Message

Tuesday, July 28 | Moxi Theater, Greeley

Fans of classic rock, rhythm and blues, and soulful guitar work can catch McKinley James live at the Moxi Theater on Tuesday, July 28. The Nashville-based musician has earned attention for combining vintage American rock, amplified soul, and blues with a fresh songwriting style showcased on his debut album, Working Class Blues.

The all-ages show offers audiences a chance to experience one of the Front Range’s premier live music venues, where the Moxi Theater’s intimate setting puts every seat close to the action.

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Event Details

What: McKinley James Live

McKinley James Live When: Tuesday, July 28, 8-11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28, 8-11 p.m. Where: Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley

Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley Cost: See ticket options online

See ticket options online More Info: bandwagonpresents.com

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