McKinley James Brings Vintage Rock and Soul to Greeley

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Rising guitarist and songwriter blends blues, soul, and rock at the intimate Moxi Theater.
Tuesday, July 28 | Moxi Theater, Greeley
Fans of classic rock, rhythm and blues, and soulful guitar work can catch McKinley James live at the Moxi Theater on Tuesday, July 28. The Nashville-based musician has earned attention for combining vintage American rock, amplified soul, and blues with a fresh songwriting style showcased on his debut album, Working Class Blues.
The all-ages show offers audiences a chance to experience one of the Front Range’s premier live music venues, where the Moxi Theater’s intimate setting puts every seat close to the action.
Event Details
- What: McKinley James Live
- When: Tuesday, July 28, 8-11 p.m.
- Where: Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley
- Cost: See ticket options online
- More Info: bandwagonpresents.com
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