Shooting in West Fort Collins Leaves One Dead, Another Hospitalized

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say shooting was isolated, no ongoing threat to the public

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured in a west Fort Collins neighborhood.

At approximately 2:22 a.m. on September 30, 2025, officers responded to the 100 block of West Fairway Lane after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located one deceased individual and transported another person to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit (CAPU) quickly determined that the individuals involved knew each other. Investigators emphasized there is no indication of an ongoing public safety threat.

“This is a tragic situation, and our deepest condolences go to the families and friends of those affected,” said FCPS Assistant Chief Frank Barrett, who oversees the CAPU within the Criminal Investigations Division.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the official cause, manner, and identity of the deceased at a later date, pending notification of family members.

Police are asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken to investigators to contact Detective Cole Giandomenico at (970) 221-6558.

For updates and official releases, visit fcgov.com/police.

Information provided by Fort Collins Police Services.