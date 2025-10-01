Rivalries Shine at Canvas Community Classic as Over 10,000 Fans Pack CSU’s Canvas Stadium

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The fourth-annual Canvas Community Classic lit up Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium on Friday night, bringing more than 10,000 fans together to celebrate local high school football.

Fourth-annual Canvas Community Classic (Photo courtesy Canvas)

In a night marked by energy and community pride, Fort Collins High School defeated Fossil Ridge 28–21, while Wellington topped Timnath 27–15. A total of 10,263 people filled the stands, making the event one of the region’s most attended prep sports gatherings of the year.

The Community Classic is designed to highlight student-athletes, schools, and families across the Poudre School District. Beyond the competition, the event fosters Northern Colorado’s growing sense of unity around youth sports, showcasing the excitement and tradition that rivals professional and college-level atmospheres.

Organizers say the Classic continues to strengthen school spirit while giving young athletes the chance to shine on a major stage—CSU’s Division I football stadium. For parents, friends, and alumni, it’s also a chance to rally together and demonstrate the community’s support for local students.

