Smoldering Batteries Prompt Warning From Wellington Fire

Garbage truck incident highlights fire risk and proper battery disposal in Larimer County

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Batteries discarded with ordinary garbage began smoldering inside a garbage truck near Wellington, prompting local firefighters to warn residents about the fire risk and encourage proper battery recycling.

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The Wellington Fire Protection District said crews were dispatched recently to a report of a possible fire in a garbage truck. When firefighters arrived, they found batteries inside the truck that had begun to smolder.

Garbage Fire (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Department)

The district used the incident to remind residents that batteries should be disposed of properly rather than simply thrown away.

Larimer County’s Household Hazardous Waste Program recommends that all batteries be brought to the program for proper disposal because batteries contain potentially hazardous materials. Larimer County residents can drop off accepted household batteries for recycling at no charge.

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The county accepts several categories of batteries, including common alkaline batteries used in flashlights, toys and other household devices. It also accepts lithium batteries marked “Lithium” or “CR,” including coin-cell batteries commonly found in calculators, cameras and small electronics.

Rechargeable batteries up to 300 watt-hours are also accepted. That category includes lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium and nickel-metal hydride batteries, as well as batteries commonly used in cell phones, cameras and cordless power tools.

There are some important exceptions. Larimer County does not accept lithium automotive batteries through the household program and directs residents to vehicle manufacturers, dealerships or battery retailers for disposal options. E-bike and e-scooter batteries also are not accepted; residents are advised to check with local bicycle shops for recycling options.

For traditional automotive batteries, the county program accepts lead-acid batteries.

The Wellington Fire Protection District said recycling batteries properly can help prevent incidents like the recent garbage truck response.

Residents can find detailed battery recycling requirements through the Larimer County Household and Automotive Battery Recycling program and search for additional disposal locations using the City of Fort Collins Recycling A-Z Guide.

Resources:

Larimer County Household and Automotive Battery Recycling

City of Fort Collins Recycling A-Z Guide

Source: Wellington Fire Protection District; Larimer County; City of Fort Collins