Goose Heads to the Mishawaka Monday

Poudre Canyon concert brings the acclaimed band to one of Northern Colorado’s most distinctive stages

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

BELLVUE, Colo. — Goose will take over the Mishawaka Amphitheatre Monday, Aug. 31, for an evening of live music along the Cache la Poudre River.

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The all-ages performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the historic canyon venue, 13714 Poudre Canyon Highway west of Fort Collins. The concert is listed in this week’s North Forty News regional event calendar.

The Mishawaka lists the performance as An Evening with Goose, putting the band at center stage for the night. Tickets for the show were handled through an artist ticket lottery, and the venue currently lists the performance as sold out.

Concertgoers heading into the canyon should plan transportation before leaving home. The Mishawaka operates as a shuttle-to venue, and on-site concert parking is limited. Transportation arrangements are separate from admission.

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General admission at the outdoor venue is standing room only and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited ADA and VIP deck seating options are also part of the venue’s concert setup.

The Mish website reports the show is sold out as of August 28, 2026.

For Northern Colorado music fans who already secured tickets, the Monday-night show offers another chance to close out August with live music in the Poudre Canyon.

Source: Mishawaka Amphitheatre — An Evening with Goose

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