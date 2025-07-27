Speed Limit on US 34 in Loveland to Drop to 50 MPH Starting July 28

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New limit between Denver Avenue and Rocky Mountain Avenue aims to improve safety amid growth and changing traffic patterns

LOVELAND, CO – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), in partnership with the City of Loveland, will reduce the speed limit on US Highway 34 between Denver Avenue and Rocky Mountain Avenue from 55 mph to 50 mph beginning Monday, July 28. The change follows a comprehensive speed safety study completed earlier this year.

The study, conducted in response to changing land use, crash statistics, and increasing bicycle and pedestrian activity, concluded that a lower speed limit would better match current roadway conditions and improve safety for all users.

“Speed limits are reviewed and updated when there are significant changes in crash statistics, land use, or roadway design,” said City Engineer Nicole Hahn. “This update reflects recent development, changes in travel patterns, and the need to enhance safety for all roadway users.”

US 34 is a central east-west corridor through Loveland, and this adjustment reflects the ongoing collaboration between CDOT and the City to maintain traffic safety. Loveland coordinated with CDOT to review the data and handle local sign replacements.

The total cost of replacing the speed limit signage is estimated at $1,500, with CDOT covering the materials and labor, while the City of Loveland manages ongoing maintenance.

Residents with questions can reach the City of Loveland’s Traffic Operations Division at 970-962-2524 or by email at [email protected].

Source: City of Loveland Public Information Office