Loveland Man Convicted of Second-Degree Murder in Nephew’s Death

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Jury rejects self-defense claims in October 2023 shooting; sentencing set for October 29

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Larimer County jury has convicted Kenneth Piper of second-degree murder in the October 2023 shooting death of his nephew, Justin Boothe. The verdict was delivered on July 23 following a seven-day trial at the Larimer County Justice Center.

Loveland Police responded to a report of a shooting on the evening of October 17, 2023. Upon arrival, officers found that Justin Boothe had been fatally shot inside an apartment. His uncle, Kenneth Piper, was later arrested and charged with murder.

Prosecutors from the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office—Matthew Pring and Michael Mangione—presented evidence showing that Piper fired two shots and that Boothe posed no threat at the time. The defense claimed Piper acted in self-defense or defense against an intruder.

Jurors were instructed to consider three verdicts: guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder, or not guilty. They ultimately found Piper guilty of second-degree murder and possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense. The jury rejected both self-defense and defense of an intruder arguments.

“This is a great result for justice and for his family,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin. “Several elements of this case created complications that [the trial team] had to navigate to present the jury a clear picture of the crime that occurred.”

Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on October 29 in Courtroom 4 B. Piper faces up to 48 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for the felony conviction. The petty offense carries a fine of $100.

The Office of the District Attorney prosecuted the case for the 8th Judicial District, which serves the counties of Larimer and Jackson.

Source: Office of the District Attorney, 8th Judicial District