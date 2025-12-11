Stolen Cattle Case Prompts Search in Rural Weld County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities ask Northern Colorado residents for information after 14 Black Angus cows reported missing northeast of Greeley

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help locating 14 missing and presumed stolen Black Angus cows taken from three separate herds northeast of Greeley.

Ranchers reported cattle missing from different grazing locations, with the animals last seen at varying times in early October. Investigators believe the thefts occurred around that period, but the timeline differs from herd to herd. The Colorado Brand Inspector’s office has been notified, and brand information for the animals has been shared with law enforcement.

Deputies are urging residents to report any suspicious livestock movement, unfamiliar trailers, or unusual activity in rural areas northeast of Greeley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Lase at [email protected] or call (970) 356-4015, referencing case number 25W006326.

More information is available at: https://www.weldsheriff.com

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office