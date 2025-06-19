Truck Fire in Erie Ignites Grass Blaze Near Decommissioned Rail Line

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Coordinated Response Contained the Fire Quickly, No Injuries or Structures Affected

ERIE, Colo. — A grass fire sparked by a burning pickup truck in Erie was quickly brought under control on the afternoon of June 18, thanks to a coordinated effort between multiple agencies, including Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR), Erie Police Department, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Team.

The incident began around 3:15 p.m. when Boulder County Communications received reports of a possible grass fire west of Colliers Boulevard, near a decommissioned rail line. A work truck had reportedly become stuck in a field, and a fire started underneath the vehicle. Upon arrival, first responders found the pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

MVFR firefighters, supported by Erie Police, sprang into action using a Type 6 Brush Truck, water packs, and wildland tools known as “flappers” to stop the fire’s spread. Despite the dry conditions, the fire was contained to roughly a quarter acre, which included the vehicle and some nearby discarded railroad ties.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened. Fire crews remained on site for approximately an hour to extinguish hot spots and secure the area.

Units responding included MVFR’s Brush 206, Battalion 201, Engine 207, and Staff 201; multiple units from the Erie Police Department; and Boulder County’s Brush 6531 and FDO 6562.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more updates and safety tips from Mountain View Fire Rescue, visit mvfpd.org.