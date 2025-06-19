Tularemia Confirmed in Larimer County Resident

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Officials urge outdoor safety as summer recreation ramps up

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Health officials have confirmed a case of tularemia in a Larimer County resident, prompting renewed calls for outdoor safety during the summer season. The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) is reminding residents and visitors to take simple steps to reduce their risk of exposure while enjoying Northern Colorado’s outdoor spaces.

Tularemia, sometimes known as “rabbit fever,” is a rare but potentially serious bacterial infection carried by local wildlife, including rabbits and rodents. Humans can become infected through bites from ticks and deer flies, handling sick or dead animals, or contact with contaminated soil, water, or vegetation. Since 2020, seven human cases have been recorded in Larimer County.

Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and skin ulcers. Tularemia is treatable with antibiotics when caught early.

“Because tularemia is present in Larimer County, it’s important to take steps to avoid infection,” said Dr. Paul Mayer, LCDHE’s Medical Officer. “Use effective insect repellent, check your skin for ticks after outdoor activities, and keep children and pets away from wild animals like rabbits and squirrels.”

Tips to Stay Safe Outdoors:

Wear gloves when gardening and wash your hands before eating or touching your face

Use EPA-registered insect repellents effective against ticks and biting flies

Wear a dust mask when mowing, using leaf blowers, or digging in soil

Always wear shoes outdoors, especially in areas where dead animals have been observed

Never handle dead animals with your bare hands

Residents can learn more about tularemia and how to protect themselves by visiting the LCDHE tularemia prevention page.