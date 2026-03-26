Two Buttes Reservoir Runs Dry, Fishing Pauses

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Drought conditions highlight challenges facing Colorado’s prairie fisheries

Fishing opportunities at Two Buttes Reservoir in southeast Colorado have come to a halt after the reservoir dried up, prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to rescind an emergency fish salvage order issued earlier this year.

Community Message

Located in Baca County, Two Buttes Reservoir depends on intermittent flows from Two Buttes Creek—an often-dry stream that only carries water during storm-driven runoff events. With ongoing drought conditions limiting those flows, the reservoir has now fully dried, a reminder of the volatility facing prairie reservoirs across the state.

While the reservoir sits empty, the situation reflects a broader pattern affecting waters in eastern Colorado. Unlike mountain-fed lakes, many prairie reservoirs rely on unpredictable precipitation, leading to dramatic swings in water levels and fishing conditions from year to year.

Despite the current dry spell, wildlife officials say the reservoir has a strong track record of producing high-quality fishing when conditions improve. “Two Buttes Reservoir is an excellent fishery, and when stocked, fish grow quickly in its highly productive waters,” said Jim Ramsay, aquatic biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The reservoir has historically supported species such as largemouth bass, wipers, saugeye, channel catfish, bluegill, and crappie. For anglers in the region, its return to full conditions is significant. “There aren’t many fishing opportunities in the far southeast corner of Colorado, so it’s a big deal when Two Buttes fills up,” said CPW property technician Brian Marsh.

In the meantime, nearby Black Hole Pond—located just below the dam—remains open and continues to offer fishing opportunities. The pond is stocked annually with largemouth bass, green sunfish, bluegill, channel catfish, and seasonal rainbow trout, providing a reliable option while the reservoir remains dry.

For Northern Colorado readers, the situation underscores how water availability continues to shape recreation and wildlife management across the state, especially as drought cycles become more frequent and impactful.

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Attribution: Colorado Parks and Wildlife