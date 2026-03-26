Native Plant Sale Opens Online Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Shop regionally adapted plants online while supporting local conservation efforts in Loveland

Northern Colorado residents can kick off the growing season with a sustainable twist as the High Plains Environmental Center launches its annual Native Plant Sale beginning April 1. The online event offers a wide selection of regionally adapted plants, available for purchase throughout the spring and summer.

Community Message

Running daily from April 1 through the end of September, the sale features native flowers, grasses, and shrubs specifically suited to Northern Colorado’s climate. All plants are pollinator-friendly, require less water, and are grown without pesticides—making them a strong choice for environmentally conscious gardeners.

Shoppers can browse and purchase plants online at their convenience, then pick up their orders in person at the High Plains Environmental Center in Loveland. In addition to the ongoing online sale, the center will host occasional in-person pop-up sales throughout the season, giving residents more opportunities to connect with the plants and the mission behind them.

Proceeds from the sale directly support the nonprofit’s work in environmental education, habitat restoration, and community outreach—helping strengthen Northern Colorado’s natural landscape one garden at a time.

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