Violent Attack at Loveland Tanning Salon Leaves Two Injured

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police intervene within minutes as victims fight to survive

Loveland police officers halted a brutal attack at Endless Summer Tanning on Madison Avenue on Tuesday evening, arriving in under three minutes and preventing further harm to two victims. The incident, which occurred just before 7 p.m. on December 9, underscores the seriousness of violent crime impacting Northern Colorado communities.

Police say 20-year-old Kyle Mathew Behrens entered the business and immediately assaulted a 21-year-old employee with a hammer, causing severe injuries. The victim briefly escaped into a nearby room where a customer was present, but the suspect broke through the door and continued the attack, this time wielding a knife. Officers arrived in the midst of the assault and quickly apprehended Behrens.

Both victims were transported for emergency medical treatment and are now recovering. Behrens, described as transient with previous ties to Longmont, was treated and booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple felony charges, including two counts of Attempted First-Degree Homicide.

Assistant Chief Trombley praised the victims’ courage and resilience and extended appreciation to dispatchers, officers, and medical personnel for their coordinated response. No further details will be released while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident or Behrens’ movements before the attack is asked to contact the Loveland Police Investigative Tipline at (970) 962-2032, referencing case LP25-010422.

