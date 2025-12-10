Longmont, Loveland Seat New Mayors on Platte River Board

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New leadership strengthens regional collaboration on clean energy initiatives

Platte River Power Authority has welcomed two new Northern Colorado leaders to its board of directors, marking a notable shift in regional energy governance. Longmont Mayor Susie Hidalgo-Fahring and Loveland Mayor Patrick McFall will now represent their cities on the board overseeing the wholesale electricity and transmission utility that serves Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland.

Their appointments follow confirmations by their respective city councils earlier this month.

Platte River officials say the transition reflects the public power model’s commitment to local control, transparency, and community-driven decision-making. “Having our board reflect new representatives from our owner communities is at the core of the public power model,” said Platte River General Manager and CEO Jason Frisbie.

McFall and Hidalgo-Fahring each bring extensive public service experience. McFall previously served on the Loveland City Council, and Hidalgo-Fahring served as Longmont’s Mayor Pro Tem before she was appointed mayor. Both emphasized the importance of advancing reliability, affordability, and sustainability for Northern Colorado ratepayers.

The board plays a key role in shaping Platte River’s long-term energy strategy, including guiding progress toward the Resource Diversification Policy, which sets a 100% noncarbon energy mix target for 2030 while preserving reliability and financial stability. Outgoing mayors Jacki Marsh of Loveland and Joan Peck of Longmont were recognized for their leadership during critical years of transition.

The appointments come ahead of the board’s Dec. 11 meeting, where members will vote on Platte River’s 2026 Strategic Budget. The proposal includes significant investments to support decarbonization and to maintain competitive wholesale electricity rates.

Attribution: Platte River Power Authority