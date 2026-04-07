Larimer County Advances Well Cleanup Plan

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State-funded project targets 50 aging oil and gas wells, including sites in Fort Collins

A new partnership between Larimer County, the City of Fort Collins, and the State of Colorado is set to accelerate the cleanup of aging oil and gas wells across the region, with work expected to continue through 2028.

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Larimer County officials announced plans to hire a contractor to plug and restore 50 wells formerly operated by Prospect Energy. Ten of those wells are located within Fort Collins city limits. The effort will be fully reimbursed through the state’s Orphan Well Program, funded by a $5.2 million grant from the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission.

The wells are part of one of Northern Colorado’s oldest oil fields, first discovered in 1924. County leaders say the aging infrastructure presents environmental and safety concerns, including potential impacts on air quality and public health.

For more than six years, Larimer County and Fort Collins have worked together to address those risks, advocating for stricter oversight and eventual closure of the Prospect Energy sites. Officials say the newly funded cleanup marks a significant step toward reducing hydrocarbon emissions and improving long-term environmental conditions for nearby communities.

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“This joint approach has successfully held the former operator accountable, prioritizing the long-term safety and environmental health of our community,” said Rebecca Everette, Larimer County’s Community Development Director.

The Larimer County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to review the grant agreement during its Administrative Matters meeting on April 7 at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 200 W. Oak Street in Fort Collins, and will be streamed live at Larimer County Government’s website.

The coordinated effort highlights a broader regional push to responsibly manage legacy energy infrastructure while protecting Northern Colorado’s environment and public health.

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Attribution: Information provided by Larimer County.