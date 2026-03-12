Weld County Detectives Seek Help Identifying Remains

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Detectives with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were discovered nearly three years ago in unincorporated Weld County.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on April 27, 2022, to the 3300 block of First Avenue after a woman reported finding human remains in what was then an unimproved wooded area. The caller, described as an unhoused woman, alerted authorities after discovering the remains.

Investigators determined the remains belonged to an adult female and sent them to a forensic anthropologist for examination. The analysis indicated the woman was likely Caucasian, between 30 and 58 years old, and approximately 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall. The forensic review also suggested she had given birth to at least one child.

Detectives hope that details about the clothing found with the remains may help someone recognize the woman.

At the time she died, the woman was believed to be wearing:

• A sports bra of unknown color

• A black T-shirt featuring a tattooed image of Marilyn Monroe wearing a bandanna and holding a gun, with the word “Respect” written in cursive across the front

• A red hooded sweatshirt with the word “Lifeguard” and a white medical cross printed on the front and sleeves

• A black hooded sweatshirt displaying the number 17 with the word “Senior” across it

Authorities say identifying the woman could help provide answers about what happened and bring closure to a case that has remained unresolved since 2022.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is encouraged to contact Weld County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brandon Stupka at (970) 400-2832. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or by email at [email protected]. More information about the agency is available at https://www.weldsheriff.com.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office