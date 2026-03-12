High Winds, Fire Danger Raise Outage Concerns

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Dry, windy conditions expected across the Front Range increase wildfire risk and potential power interruptions

Northern Colorado residents are being urged to prepare for elevated wildfire risk and possible power outages as a stretch of warm, dry, and windy weather moves across the Front Range through the end of the week.

According to the National Weather Service Boulder, critical fire weather conditions are expected to intensify Thursday through Saturday, with the strongest wind gusts forecast for Thursday and again on Saturday. Officials warn that dry fuels and gusty winds could allow wildfires to spread rapidly if ignited.

Meteorologists say above-average temperatures have already melted much of the region’s recent snow, exposing dry grasses and vegetation stressed by ongoing drought conditions. As winds strengthen later this week, the risk of fast-moving wildland fires is expected to increase, particularly across lower elevations along the Front Range and adjacent plains.

Utility provider Xcel Energy says it is closely monitoring the situation and preparing crews for potential weather-related outages. The company has activated Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings across its Front Range service territory to reduce wildfire risk.

Under these safety settings, power lines may automatically shut off power if a problem is detected, such as a tree branch contacting a line. While the system is designed to reduce the risk of sparks that could start fires, it may also lead to outages lasting longer than usual because crews must visually inspect equipment before restoring power.

Xcel Energy said it is staging crews and equipment to respond quickly if outages occur. Field teams may also use drones and other monitoring tools to inspect power lines and help restore service safely.

Officials recommend residents avoid outdoor burning and take precautions during the windy period. With dry fuels and strong gusts expected, even small sparks can quickly ignite fires.

Attribution: Information provided by the National Weather Service Boulder and Xcel Energy Colorado.