Weld County Invites Residents to Weigh In on Emergency Preparedness

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Public meeting Sept. 17 gives Northern Colorado residents a voice in shaping hazard response and resiliency

WELD COUNTY – Weld County residents will soon have the chance to help shape the community’s readiness for future emergencies. On Wednesday, September 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., the county will host a public meeting on its Multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan in the Events Room of the Weld County Administration Building, located at 1150 O St., Greeley.

County officials say the session is a critical last step before finalizing the plan, which will guide local preparedness, response, and recovery projects. The goal is to build a stronger, more resilient community across both urban and rural parts of Northern Colorado.

“Whenever an emergency occurs, it’s common to ask, ‘Was my community prepared?’ The Hazard Mitigation Plan update helps solidify that preparedness,” said Denise Bradshaw, Emergency Management Coordinator with the Weld County Office of Emergency Management.

What Residents Will Learn and Share

The Sept. 17 meeting will:

Show how the Hazard Mitigation Plan is created

Offer a chance for residents to share feedback on how severe weather and other hazards have affected them

Preview municipal and county projects designed to strengthen resiliency

Highlight progress from the last plan update in 2021

Roy Rudisill, Weld County OEM Director, emphasized the importance of participation: “Emergencies affect everyone differently, especially in a county as big as Weld. Having as much input as possible helps ensure we can create a plan that meets many different needs.”

The meeting concludes a process that began in May with monthly municipal coordination and a public survey to gather community input.

Call to Action

Residents interested in attending or learning more can view additional details about the Weld County Hazard Mitigation Plan here.

There have also been efforts to collect public feedback on hazards and emergencies via a community survey.

Source: Weld County Office of Emergency Management