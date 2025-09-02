Fort Collins Book Fest Welcomes New Leadership

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local nonprofit Howdy Neighbor Events to guide the annual literary celebration into its next chapter

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A beloved Northern Colorado tradition is entering a new era. Poudre Libraries announced it will hand over management of the Fort Collins Book Fest to Howdy Neighbor Events, a Fort Collins-based nonprofit known for producing community favorites such as Fort Collins Comic Con and Founded in FoCo.

Since 2016, the Library has directed the festival, producing nine successful events—including an all-virtual edition in 2020 during the pandemic. As the festival’s audience continues to grow, the Library says it is the right time to entrust leadership to an organization dedicated to expanding its reach and impact across Northern Colorado.

“The Library has successfully partnered with Howdy Neighbor Events to produce other large community events, most notably Fort Collins Comic Con,” said Angela Kettle, Programming & Events Manager at Poudre Libraries. “We’re confident in Howdy Neighbor’s commitment to creating events that highlight literacy and the arts, and we are excited to continue supporting the Book Fest.”

Howdy Neighbor Events has a strong track record of giving back to the community. Since its launch in 2015, Fort Collins Comic Con has donated more than $155,000 to local children’s literacy and mental health programs. Founded in FoCo, another signature event recently partnered with the Trout Tank series, generating nearly $5,000 in donations to local nonprofits this year.

Under its new leadership, the 2026 Fort Collins Book Fest will celebrate the Library’s legacy while highlighting the intersection of literature, art, and creative innovation. Organizers aim to provide a platform for Northern Colorado authors and artists to share their voices and connect with new audiences.

“Creative literacy is how communities share their stories,” said Nick Armstrong, Executive Director of Howdy Neighbor Events. “It’s an honor to carry on the Poudre Libraries’ tremendous work in this space and to provide a platform for Northern Colorado authors and creatives to emerge and flourish.”

Learn More

For author inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or community partnerships for the 2026 Fort Collins Book Fest, visit FoCoBookFest.org or email Nick Armstrong at [email protected].

Source: Poudre Libraries