Weld County Redistricting Hearings Underway

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents invited to weigh in on district map changes at two upcoming meetings

Weld County, CO – The Weld County Board of Commissioners, acting as the Redistricting Commission, held the first of three public hearings on the proposed county redistricting maps this week. The hybrid meeting drew a total of 20 participants, with 14 attending in person and six joining virtually.

Redistricting, which determines how commissioner districts are drawn, can significantly impact local representation. Community feedback is crucial in ensuring that district boundaries accurately reflect Weld County’s population and demographics.

Two more public hearings are scheduled before the Commission makes a final decision on July 30. Residents from Northern Colorado are encouraged to attend—either in person at the Weld County Administration Building or virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Upcoming Public Hearings:

Tuesday, July 16 at 5 p.m.

Weld County Administration Building, 1150 O Street, Greeley

Register to attend virtually

Same location

Register to attend virtually

Participants attending virtually must register and provide their name, email, and city of residence. Registered attendees will receive a link to join and will be able to ask questions or provide input during the hearing.

To learn more about the redistricting process and view the proposed maps, visit Weld County’s official Redistricting Webpage.