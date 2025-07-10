Nederland Moves Forward with Plans to Purchase Eldora Mountain Resort

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Historic acquisition aims to drive economic growth, expand recreation, and protect local jobs in Northern Colorado

NEDERLAND, Colo. — In a bold and unprecedented move, the Town of Nederland has officially agreed to purchase Eldora Mountain Resort, one of Colorado’s most popular Front Range ski areas. This marks a turning point for the small mountain town, as officials aim to transform Eldora into a year-round, community-driven resource that fuels local jobs, infrastructure development, and sustainable outdoor recreation.

After months under a confidentiality agreement, the Town announced the signing of the term sheet on July 8, 2025. If negotiations continue on track, the final purchase agreement is expected to be completed by early October.

How Will the Purchase Work?

The acquisition will be financed through municipal revenue bonds backed solely by Eldora’s existing and projected earnings, such as lift ticket sales, Ikon Pass revenue, and resort operations. Town officials emphasized that no local tax dollars will be used, thereby insulating taxpayers from risk.

To manage the transition and operations, Nederland will partner with 303 Ski, a coalition of Front Range ski-industry professionals. For the next two seasons, Eldora’s current owner, POWDR, will continue to provide operational support while Nederland creates a new position—Deputy Town Manager for Mountain Operations—to serve as a bridge between resort leadership and municipal oversight.

Financial modeling suggests the resort can not only support the debt service, but also begin building a reserve fund of $10 million to protect against lower snow years. Once bonds are paid off, the projected annual free cash flow of $2–5 million could be reinvested in Nederland’s infrastructure, including sidewalks, roads, and utilities.

Community-Centered Mountain Vision

Nederland leaders envision Eldora as a catalyst for local economic resilience and a testing ground for innovative public-private partnerships in recreation. Plans include expanding summer offerings, integrating workforce housing, and addressing childcare and transportation challenges faced by the region’s seasonal workforce.

Annexation of the mountain is also in the works, which would allow Nederland to collect sales tax—estimated at up to $2 million annually—and manage land use to support four-season operations.

All current Eldora employees will retain their jobs and become Town employees upon finalization of the purchase. The Town pledges to match or improve benefit offerings and maintain pay levels. Eldora will remain on the Ikon Pass.

A Message from Nederland’s Leaders

In a letter to residents, the Nederland Board of Trustees stated, “We promised from the beginning that we would walk away if this didn’t make sense. But this does make sense—for our economy, our infrastructure, and our community. We are committed to making it work, not just for Nederland, but as a model for the ski industry at large.”

Town officials continue to welcome feedback and questions. Residents are encouraged to attend upcoming meetings and email the Board directly at [email protected].

To view the complete list of FAQs and updates, visit nederlandco.org.

Source: Town of Nederland FAQ 3.0, July 8, 2025.