Weld County Seeks Public Help in Unsolved Infant Death Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sheriff’s Office renews call for information in the suspicious 2000 death of 22-month-old Brooklyn Digesualdo

Weld County investigators are asking Northern Colorado residents to help bring clarity and accountability to the unsolved death of a 22-month-old child more than two decades later.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Brooklyn Digesualdo died on January 22, 2000, at her home in Evanston. Deputies responded to a report of an infant who was not breathing while Brooklyn was in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, who had been babysitting her at the time.

Brooklyn Digesualdo died on January 22, 2000 (Graphic courtesy Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators reported that the boyfriend told deputies Brooklyn fell off a bed after he briefly left the room. He claimed that when he returned a short time later, he found she was no longer breathing. Despite the investigation, the child’s cause of death was ultimately ruled undetermined, and foul play is suspected.

The case remains open, and detectives believe someone in the community may have information that could help move the investigation forward. Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge related to Brooklyn’s death to come forward, even if the information seems minor.

Tips can be submitted by calling the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or by emailing [email protected].

All charges are merely accusations, and any defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office