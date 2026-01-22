Bass Pro Shops Launches Major Hiring Push Before Loveland Opening

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two-day hiring event will fill full- and part-time roles ahead of new Northern Colorado store opening

Bass Pro Shops is ramping up hiring for its highly anticipated Loveland store, with plans to bring on more than 180 full- and part-time Outfitters across departments as construction continues toward a grand opening later this year.

The outdoor retailer will host a two-day hiring event Tuesday and Wednesday, February 3–4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. On-site interviews will be conducted for candidates interested in joining the team.

Applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at https://www.basspro.com/careers, select the Loveland location, and then attend the hiring event to meet with hiring managers. Bass Pro Shops is seeking friendly, service-oriented individuals who are passionate about the outdoors and eager to share that enthusiasm with customers across Northern Colorado and the greater Rocky Mountain region.

The new Loveland location is designed as a destination retail experience, offering gear and apparel for fishing, hunting, hiking, biking, backpacking, camping, wildlife viewing, and more. The store will also feature aquariums, wildlife dioramas, and free seasonal family experiences, positioning it as both a regional attraction and a new employment hub.

Team member benefits include merchandise discounts of up to 50 percent, competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay, and health, dental, and life insurance programs for eligible employees.

Bass Pro Shops has been recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Outdoor Retailer for four consecutive years and was named one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces in 2025. A grand opening date for the Loveland store is expected to be announced soon.

Hiring Event Details:

Tuesday and Wednesday, February 3–4, 2026 | 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland, Colorado

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Source: Bass Pro Shops