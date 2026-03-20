Warm, Windy Weekend Before Sharp Sunday Cooldown

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

It’s shaping up to be a classic early spring swing across Northern Colorado—warm, dry, and breezy to start, followed by a noticeable cool-down by Sunday.

Community Message

Friday looks like the warm-up act, with sunny skies and a high near 87. Winds will remain relatively light early on, then pick up slightly in the afternoon, with occasional gusts around 17 mph. Friday night remains clear and mild, dipping to around 46.

Saturday turns up the heat even more. Expect plenty of sunshine and a high near 90, with breezy afternoon winds gusting up to 28 mph. It’ll feel more like early summer than March, so keep fire danger in mind as conditions stay dry. Saturday night cools back to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies.

By Sunday, the pattern shifts. Temperatures drop significantly, with a high near 68 and a slight chance of afternoon showers. While not a washout, it’s a reminder that spring in Colorado rarely stays settled for long. Sunday night brings cooler air, with lows dipping into the upper 30s and a lingering chance of early evening showers.

It’s a great weekend to get outside—just be ready for changing conditions, especially by the end.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.