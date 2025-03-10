Weld County Sheriff Releases 2024 Drone Report

Weld County, CO – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has released its 2024 Drone Deployment Report, highlighting how drone technology has been used to enhance law enforcement operations and assist emergency response efforts throughout the county.

According to WCSO, agency drones were deployed 39 times last year, aiding in both mutual aid requests and calls for service. These deployments have proven to be a valuable tool for locating missing persons, investigating crimes, and supporting law enforcement personnel in the field.

Drone Usage Breakdown in 2024

WCSO categorized its drone operations into two primary uses:

Mutual Aid Requests (19 Deployments): These occur when other law enforcement agencies request assistance from WCSO during an emergency. In 2024, WCSO drones were deployed 19 times to support agencies outside of Weld County.

Types of Cases Where Drones Were Used

Drone deployments in Weld County covered a variety of law enforcement operations:

Crimes Against Persons: 15 deployments

15 deployments Other Crimes (not classified as persons, property, or missing persons cases): 13 deployments

13 deployments Missing Persons Searches: 5 deployments

5 deployments Property Crimes Investigations: 6 deployments

6 deployments Animal-Related Cases: 0 deployments

The most common use of drones was assisting in crimes against persons and supporting WCSO personnel in the field. Notably, these statistics do not include drone deployments used strictly for training purposes.

Technology Enhancing Public Safety

Drones continue to be an essential tool for law enforcement, providing aerial surveillance, search-and-rescue assistance, and crime scene analysis. The technology allows officers to respond more efficiently and safely in critical situations.

For more information about WCSO’s law enforcement efforts, visit the Weld County Sheriff’s Office website.

