Weld County Sheriff Seeks Community Help Locating Wanted Individual

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Bruer wanted on multiple warrants, including controlled substance possession and criminal mischief

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for assistance in locating Benjamin Bruer, 40, who is wanted on multiple warrants.

Bruer is wanted for:

Failure to Appear – Controlled Substance Possession of more than 4 grams (Schedule 1/2)

Failure to Appear – Controlled Substance Possession (Schedule 1/2/3/4/5)

Failure to Appear – Criminal Mischief ($300–$1,000)

Bruer is described as a white male, 6’2” tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Benjamin Bruer

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office reminds the community that all charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on Bruer’s whereabouts is asked to call the WCSO tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected].

For more information, visit the Weld County Sheriff’s Office online: weldsheriff.com