Big Dig of Northern Colorado Raises Over $131,000 for Pediatric Cancer Research

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual Longmont event brings families together while supporting American Cancer Society

LONGMONT, Colo. — The 2025 Big Dig of Northern Colorado once again proved the power of community in the fight against childhood cancer, raising more than $131,000 for the American Cancer Society (ACS). The sold-out event, held on September 6 at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in Longmont, marked its second consecutive year of full attendance.

Big Dig 2025 (Photo by Ciera Wills, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society)

Families across Northern Colorado gathered for hands-on fun while supporting a life-saving cause. Key sponsor 4Rivers Equipment provided a 70-foot obstacle course and several mini-excavators, giving children the chance to experience the thrill of operating real equipment.

Big Dig 2025 (Photo by Ciera Wills, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society)

“We are so grateful that the community supports this event,” said Rachel Befort, Associate Director of ACS. “We have kids here today who are facing a cancer battle, and we have kids here that have faced that battle and won, so it just brings home the impact that ACS has on people right here in our community.”

By the Numbers

  • Attendance: 3,111 people
  • Sponsorships: $78,000
  • Ticket Sales: $39,081
  • Silent Auction: $4,293
  • Day-of Revenue Enhancers (hats, shirts, equipment rodeo, etc.): $3,970
  • Champion Fundraising: $1,400
  • General Donations: $2,102
  • Total Raised: $131,029.47

Organizers say the overwhelming response reflects the community’s commitment to pediatric cancer research and family-friendly fundraising events.

For more information about the American Cancer Society and how to support its mission, visit cancer.org.

Source: 4Rivers Equipment

