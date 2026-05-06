Weld County Sheriff Seeks Public Help Locating Suspect

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities ask Northern Colorado residents to report information on a 21-year-old wanted on multiple charges

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges, urging residents across Northern Colorado to stay aware and report any information that could assist in his arrest.

Community Message

Johan Camacho-Bautista, 21, is wanted on several charges, including failure to appear in connection with contraband possession, contraband introduction, escape attempt, and robbery-related offenses. According to the sheriff’s office, Camacho-Bautista is described as a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound male with black hair and brown eyes.

Johan Camacho-Bautista

Johan Camacho-Bautista

Johan Camacho-Bautista

Authorities are asking anyone who may see him or know his whereabouts to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at (970) 304-6464 or emailing [email protected].

Law enforcement officials emphasize that all charges are accusations, and the individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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For more information or to submit a tip, visit the Weld County Sheriff’s Office or contact them directly using the information above.

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Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office