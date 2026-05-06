Fort Collins Community Garage Sale Set For May 30

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents invited to host neighborhood sales and connect through citywide 360 Neighborhoods program

Fort Collins residents have an opportunity to clear out clutter, meet neighbors, and take part in a citywide community effort later this month.

Community Message

The City of Fort Collins is encouraging residents to join the Fort Collins Community Garage Sale on May 30, part of its broader 360 Neighborhoods initiative. The program is designed to bring people together across neighborhoods through simple, locally driven events.

Those who register for the garage sale will receive support from City staff and access to resources that make participation easier. The first 50 registrants will receive garage sale signs, and all participants can download printable price tags and item cards.

The event is one piece of the 360 Neighborhoods program, which runs from May through October and focuses on strengthening connections between neighbors. Each month features a different theme, offering residents a chance to host events, projects, or activities that reflect what makes their neighborhood unique.

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City officials say the program is meant to be flexible, allowing participants to follow suggested ideas or create their own gatherings, all with the goal of helping neighbors feel more connected and engaged where they live.

Residents can register and learn more about the program at https://fortcollins.gov/services/housing/in-your-neighborhood/360-neighborhoods.

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Attribution: Information provided by the City of Fort Collins.