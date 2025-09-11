Timnath Fall Festival Returns September 13 with Family Fun and Community Spirit

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Crafts, food, live music, and local support come together at Timnath Community Park

TIMNATH, CO — Northern Colorado families are invited to gather at Timnath Community Park on Saturday, September 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the annual Fall Festival. The free event combines live entertainment, local artisans, food trucks, and children’s activities while also raising awareness for the Children’s Speech & Reading Center.

The festival will feature an artisan market with vendors such as Akemi Clay, EverSoftKnits, Happy Pupperz, and Wood & Slate. Food trucks and treats will include Kona Ice, Maddie’s Kettle Korn, and Island Smoothie & Shaved Ice. Families can enjoy pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, a corn maze, rope courses, slides, and other attractions. Adults can also explore the beer and cider garden featuring New Belgium Brewing, Prost Brewing, Tommy Knocker Brewery, and Colorado Cider Company.

To make access easier, attendees can park along subdivision streets near the park, with a limited golf cart shuttle service operating from designated pickup points. Community members are also encouraged to volunteer in roles such as pumpkin decorating, setup/teardown, and information booth staffing.

The Fall Festival underscores Timnath’s commitment to fostering community spirit while supporting nonprofit causes in Northern Colorado.

For parking maps, volunteer sign-ups, and a full schedule of activities, visit Timnath’s Fall Festival page.