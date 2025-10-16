Greeley Police Host Drug Take-Back Event to Help Residents Safely Dispose of Unused Medications

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community encouraged to clear out expired prescriptions and support safe disposal during DEA National Take Back Day

GREELEY, Colo. – The Greeley Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are invited to drop off unused or expired medications at the Greeley Police Department, 2875 W. 10th Street.

The event offers a safe and anonymous way to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications that are no longer needed. Participants can bring pills in their original containers or pour them directly into the disposal box. Liquids must remain sealed in their original packaging.

Greeley Police remind residents to remove personal information from prescription labels before dropping them off. Items such as injectables, syringes, intravenous medications, and illicit substances will not be accepted. Vape pens and e-cigarette devices can be turned in only if the batteries are removed beforehand.

National Take Back Day events like this one help prevent prescription drug misuse and protect local waterways and landfills from improper disposal. The effort is part of a broader community safety initiative supported by law enforcement agencies across Northern Colorado.

For more information about the DEA’s National Take Back Day and other participating locations, visit dea.gov/takebackday.

Source: Greeley Police Department