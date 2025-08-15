Loveland Artist’s Chalk Creations Shine as Pastels on 5th Celebrates 15 Years for a Cause

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual festival returns September 13 with more than 150 artists, live music, and family fun — all to benefit survivors

LOVELAND, Colo. — For eight years, Loveland artist Amanda Gress has transformed her square of sidewalk at Pastels on 5th Street into a vivid scene of creativity and connection. This year, she returns to the festival — now in its 15th year — with the same mission she’s always had: to inspire joy, spark curiosity, and support an important community cause.

Winning design by Loveland artist Amanda Gress (Photo courtesy GC Photography)

“I started doing Pastels on 5th because I think it’s important that we have art present in our community,” Gress said. “It’s fun for people to see a glimpse into the creative process, watching artists work to see how much time and effort goes into creating a piece of art.”

Gress’s chalk masterpieces have become festival favorites — from a bold poison dart frog to a furry orangutan, a bald eagle with a waving American flag (created when the event fell on September 11), and last year’s juried 1st prize winner, a steampunk fox. She says the cause behind the art is just as meaningful as the work itself.

Pastels on 5th Street is more than a sidewalk gallery — it’s the largest fundraiser of the year for Alternatives to Violence, a Loveland nonprofit providing free support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

“To be able to help those who are vulnerable and in need, to be able to bless them with support through art is an honor,” Gress said.

A Milestone Year for Pastels on 5th

Presented by Dutch Bros Coffee, Pastels on 5th returns Saturday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 5th Street between Cleveland and Lincoln Avenues. What began with just 50 artists now features approximately 150, attracting thousands of visitors to downtown Loveland each year.

“This year marks a special milestone—our 15th year,” said Vicky Paul-Bryant, Event Director. “Pastels on 5th really seems to connect with people in the community, which has helped make it the biggest fundraiser for Alternatives to Violence.”

2025 Festival Highlights

Chalk Art: Watch 150 artists create pastel masterpieces throughout the day.

Watch 150 artists create pastel masterpieces throughout the day. Live Music: Performances include Dave Beegle (11:00 a.m.), Side Effect (12:15 p.m.), Wendy Woo & Girl Crush (1:30 p.m.), and The Rhythm Allstars (3:00 p.m.).

Performances include Dave Beegle (11:00 a.m.), Side Effect (12:15 p.m.), Wendy Woo & Girl Crush (1:30 p.m.), and The Rhythm Allstars (3:00 p.m.). The Marketplace: Artisan vendors, handmade goods, and local food trucks.

Artisan vendors, handmade goods, and local food trucks. Kids’ Art Area: Hands-on activities, mini art sessions hosted by Young Rembrandts Northern CO, and face painting.

Hands-on activities, mini art sessions hosted by Young Rembrandts Northern CO, and face painting. Juried Competition: Winners announced at 4:00 p.m., plus a Young Artist Award.

Winners announced at 4:00 p.m., plus a Young Artist Award. People’s Choice: Vote for your favorite artwork at pastelson5th.org/vote through September 21 at 5 p.m. ($1 per vote; proceeds benefit Alternatives to Violence).

Vote for your favorite artwork at pastelson5th.org/vote through September 21 at 5 p.m. ($1 per vote; proceeds benefit Alternatives to Violence). Merchandise: For the first time, Pastels on 5th tote bags featuring last year’s winning artwork by Amanda Gress and Kylie Sharee will be available for $25, with proceeds supporting Alternatives to Violence.

Gress, who also teaches art from her home studio, says events like this connect her to the community while inspiring others to create. “My hope in doing public art is always to bring joy and wonder to the viewers, to inspire others and to create imagery that beckons people to think a little deeper.”

Information courtesy of Pastels on 5th and Alternatives to Violence.