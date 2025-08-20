Weld Deputies Arrest Man Following Foot Pursuit in Statutory Rape Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County Sheriff’s Office takes suspect into custody after morning search near Highway 34

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of statutory rape after fleeing an active scene and later being apprehended following a foot pursuit.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 4:40 a.m. on August 15 to a residence near Highway 34 and Weld County Road 47.5 after receiving reports of a sexual assault in progress involving a 15-year-old female victim. The suspect, identified as Emilson Lopez-Mejia, fled before deputies arrived.

Through coordinated efforts between patrol and investigations units, law enforcement continued their search into the afternoon. Lopez-Mejia was eventually located, leading to a short foot pursuit. A K-9 unit was deployed, and the suspect was taken into custody without further force. He was transported to a hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Weld County Jail.

Lopez-Mejia faces accusations of statutory rape (a felony), resisting arrest (misdemeanor), and obstructing a peace officer involving a police K-9 (misdemeanor). Authorities emphasized that all charges are accusations, and Lopez-Mejia is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Community Context

Incidents like this remain a serious concern for Northern Colorado communities. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspected crimes immediately.

For more information on the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and ongoing updates, visit weldsheriff.com.

Information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.