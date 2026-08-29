Weld Detectives Seek Leads in 1986 Farmer Homicide

Forty years after Gerald J. Dreiling was found shot inside his Fort Lupton-area home, investigators are asking the public for information that could help solve the cold case.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for information in the unsolved killing of Fort Lupton farmer Gerald J. Dreiling, who was found dead inside his home 40 years ago this week.

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On Aug. 27, 1986, Dreiling returned home from a family gathering to change the water in an irrigation ditch, according to the sheriff’s office. When he did not return to the gathering after about an hour, a family member went to check on him.

The family member discovered Dreiling lying face down inside his home and called 911. Emergency personnel responded, and investigators determined Dreiling had been shot.

Detectives believe Dreiling may have interrupted a burglary at his residence. Investigators said it appeared he was forced to lie face down in a hallway before he was shot.

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Four decades later, the homicide remains unsolved, and detectives are asking anyone who may have information about Dreiling’s death to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-304-6464 or email [email protected].

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office

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